Share:

ISLAMABAD - In Indi­an illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the dead body of a youth, Abdul Rashid Dar, who had been abducted by Indian troops in December last year has been found in Zurhama for­est area of Kupwara district, trig­gering protests against the Modi government and its brutal army in his hometown, Kunan Posh­pora area of the district. Ac­cording to Kashmir Media Ser­vice, the body of martyred Abdul Rashid Dar was handed over to his family on Wednesday after­noon. Dar’s family confirmed to the media the custodial kill­ing of their son. “The body was given to us [family] just a short while,” one of his brothers said, in a phone interview. Speaking to a media outlet, Kunan village sar­panch Khursheed Ahmad said that the Kupwara district po­lice chief called the family in the morning for identification after a body was recovered in the Zu­rhama forest area. “The body is in a dilapidated condition. And it was hard to identify it. However, the family members later iden­tified a mark on his body, con­firming that it is their son,” Ah­mad said. Meanwhile, as soon as the news of the recovery of Dar’s body spread, the villagers assem­bled in Kunanposhpora area and staged a protest against India and its brutal army. The protest­ers raised anti-India slogans and called for punishment to the In­dian army personnel involved in Dar’s abduction and subse­quent killing in custody. Nota­bly, Dar’s family had protested in Srinagar’s press enclave earlier in January, saying that their kin had been subjected to enforced disappearance after he was tak­en in custody by the Indian army. On 22 December, Senior Superin­tendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara Yougal Manhas had also con­firmed to the media persons that Dar was detained by the Indian army for “questioning in connec­tion with a militancy case”.