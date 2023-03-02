Share:

HONG KONG - “It’s been about four years since we have been back here in Hong Kong and I must say, we have missed you guys so much!” The statement from Blackpink’s Rosé to the 14,000 fans packing out AsiaWorld-Arena is greeted by rapturous cheers. The K-pop superstars - Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have been on their Born Pink world tour since October. Fan Charlotte Hofstetter didn’t hesitate to travel from Singapore to Bangkok, Thailand in January to catch them on stage.

“My friends and I had a front row view of the stage, so we were able to see them really up close,” she told the BBC. When pandemic restrictions were in place, Charlotte followed updates about the band on social media and even attended one of the group’s virtual concerts.

“I was excited for live concerts,” she says. “It was the first stop in the Asian leg of their tour and Lisa’s hometown, so it was a special place to be.” Under the spotlights it may feel like the pandemic is finally behind the group. But tours of this kind are still extremely vulnerable to Covid, says Jeung Chi Young from their management company, YG Entertainment. For this reason, the 100 or so staff who travel from city to city with the stars are routinely tested for the virus. They are also restricted to accommodation and concert venues.