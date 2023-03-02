Share:

LAHORE - A 12-member delegation from California State As­sembly called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Muham­mad Sibtain Khan and dis­cussed Pak-US relations and current political sce­nario during a meeting at Speaker’s Chamber, here on Wednesday. Speaker Sibtain Khan hailed the prominent role of overseas Pakistanis in strengthening Pak-US re­lations during meeting with the delegation led by Over­seas US-Pakistani demo­crat Dr. Asif Mehmood. The delegation comprised Chairman Appropriation Committee of the Califor­nia State Assembly Chris R. Holden, Melanie Caldwell, wife of Chris R. Holden, Fo­cal Person Farooq Arshad, Dr. Asif Mahmood, Wendy Carrilo, Anna Goddard (Ms. Anna Goddard), Willie Armstrong, Eloise Gomez Reyes, Farooq Arshad, Christopher Reyes, Michael Meeks, Mike A Gipson , Adriel Yang and others. Dr. Asif Mehmood informed the Speaker that different US companies were keen to invest in agriculture, information technology, education, health and other sectors in Pakistan.