LAHORE    -    A 12-member delegation from California State As­sembly called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Muham­mad Sibtain Khan and dis­cussed Pak-US relations and current political sce­nario during a meeting at Speaker’s Chamber, here on Wednesday. Speaker Sibtain Khan hailed the prominent role of overseas Pakistanis in strengthening Pak-US re­lations during meeting with the delegation led by Over­seas US-Pakistani demo­crat Dr. Asif Mehmood. The delegation comprised Chairman Appropriation Committee of the Califor­nia State Assembly Chris R. Holden, Melanie Caldwell, wife of Chris R. Holden, Fo­cal Person Farooq Arshad, Dr. Asif Mahmood, Wendy Carrilo, Anna Goddard (Ms. Anna Goddard), Willie Armstrong, Eloise Gomez Reyes, Farooq Arshad, Christopher Reyes, Michael Meeks, Mike A Gipson , Adriel Yang and others. Dr. Asif Mehmood informed the Speaker that different US companies were keen to invest in agriculture, information technology, education, health and other sectors in Pakistan.

PPP fully ready for elections: Bilawal Bhutto