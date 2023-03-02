Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed his deep grief over the demise of na­tional hockey player Shahi­da Raza in a boat collision accident. The chief minister in his condolence message issued here on Wednesday said he was deeply sad­dened by the death of Sha­hida Raza, also known as chintu, and other citizens holding Pakistani national­ity in an immigration boat tragedy. Paying homage to the late hockey player, he said the deceased brought light to the name of the province and the country in the field of hockey. He also expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for a grant of courage and eternal peace for the departed souls. It is worth mentioning here that she was among the 60 individuals killed in an im­migration boat tragedy in Italy a few days ago.