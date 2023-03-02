Share:

Peshawar - Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan has formally launched the province’s digital census as part of the country’s 7th national census.

On Wednesday, a ceremony in this regard was held here at Chief Minister House Peshawar, which was also attended by officials from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. Azam Khan, the caretaker chief minister, began the census by writing enumeration numbers on the gate of the Chief Minister House in Peshawar.

Speaking on the occasion, the caretaker Chief Minister stated that census data is critical for comprehensive planning for national development, adding that census data is used to plan equitable resource distribution and development strategies. He stated that the census shows an increasing population ratio and distribution of urban and rural populations, as well as determining important socioeconomic factors in society.

The Chief Minister stated that the digital census, unlike the traditional method of the census, is being conducted for the first time in Pakistan’s history and that citizens have the option of self-registration under the digital census mechanism.

Azam Khan remarked that it is the national obligation of every citizen to ensure accurate data entry of his family members during the census. He urged the public to fully cooperate with census teams for the census to be a success.

Ahmad Nabi adds from Khyber:

On Wednesday, Landi Kotal, like the rest of the country, began the first digital and seventh national census.

It should be noted that the new election will take place using new data. The supervisor, Mr Ghaffar Afridi, explained that the entire area had been divided into 166 blocks and that 84 well-trained enumerators had been hired to ensure the smooth execution of the national cause.

He went on to say that the enumerators had been given security to avoid any untoward incidents, and he urged residents to submit their data because future development projects and progress work plans would be based on census data.

According to a spokesperson for the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), data can be submitted through a digital portal launched on February 20, while the field operation census begins on March 1, 2023, and will continue until April 1, 2023, with data released by April 30. The National Technology Council (NTC), the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), provincial governments, and the armed forces are assisting PBS with the digital census.