LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi has ordered crackdown against violators of Kite Fly­ing Act. The chief minister chaired a meeting on Wednesday to review measures taken to ensure compliance of Kite Flying Act. Mohsin Naqvi said that indiscriminate action must be taken against violators of Kite Flying Act and those who indulge in aerial firing. The chief minister expressed his anger over kite flying incidents in some cities of the province. Section 144 has been imposed across Punjab to stop incidents of kite fly­ing. The chief minis­ter said that the DPO concerned will be held responsible if any in­cident of kite flying occurs anywhere. CM Naqvi said that law must be abided by citizens at every cost. The chief minister said that he will not tolerate loss of any life due to kite flying. He said police must ensure prompt action against aerial firing incidents. The CM said that drone and other modern technology should be used to monitor kite flying. He said that steps in advance must be taken to check possible kite flying incidents in Kasur and other districts. Com­missioners of Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Multan and Faisalabad Divisions, besides RPOs, deputy commissioners and DPOs also attended the meeting through video link.

TOTAL RS332 BILLION DEVELOPMENT FUNDS SPENT IN PUNJAB

Out of total Rs752 billion allocated for devel­opment projects in Punjab, the provincial govern­ment has so far released Rs421 billion on Wednes­day. In a report on the utilization of development funds in Punjab, submitted to Punjab Chief Min­ister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, out of Rs421 billion re­leased, Rs332 billion have been spent so far; thus the ratio of the funds utilized vis-à-vis the funds allocated stands at 44 per cent. Similarly, out of an amount of Rs254 billion earmarked for south Punjab; Rs101 billion have been spent so far. The chief minister was also informed about the utili­zation of funds set aside for the projects on which work is going at a snail’s pace.