ISLAMABAD - General Syed Asim Mu­nir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), visited the Headquarters Engi­neers Division, Rawal­pindi on Wednesday.

According to the ISPR, the COAS was briefed in detail regarding efforts carried out by the Pak Army Urban Search and Rescue Team (US&RT) during Türkiye and Syr­ia earthquake.

On the occasion, the COAS interacted with the rescue team mem­bers and appreciat­ed their professional­ism and commendable work done during the rescue efforts in the earthquake. He highlighted the importance of our enduring strategic relations with Türkiye and Syria and need to assist, particularly in times of crisis, said the ISPR further