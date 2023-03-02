Share:

NAWABSHAH- A ceremony for the distribution of support money among heirs of persons who died during previous rains and floods was held at the Commissioner’s office. Commissioner Abdul Aleem Lashari and DIG Police Muhammad Younus Chandio distributed checks amounting to Rs10.7 million. Overall heirs of 17 deceased persons were given a check of Rs one million each. Addressing the occasion, the Commissioner said that there is no price for human life but the government is supporting heirs of deceased persons on humanitarian grounds. Earlier the district administration has distributed checks of supporting amounts to the heirs of rain, flood victims.