RAWAlPINDI - Additional District and Session Judge (ADSJ) Natasha Salim Sipra on Wednesday has accepted the post-arrest bail plea of notorious land grabber Farrukh Khokhar in PTI local leader Majid Satti murder case. The judge ordered release of accused Farrukh Khohar against the surety bonds worth Rs 1 million. Earlier, Farrukh Khokhar had filed post-arrest bail petition before the court through his lawyers Malik Waheed Anjum and Malik Waqar.

When the court took up Majid Satti murder case, the defense lawyers argued that their client is not nominated in the murder case rather police took him into custody on charges of abetting to murder. Opposing the arguments of the defense lawyers, the prosecutor said that the court had earlier also rejected the bail petition of the accused to which the defense lawyers clarified the court that pre-arrest bail of their client was dismissed, whereas, he is in jail for last one and half month.

They appealed the judge to grant their client bail in the murder case. After completion of arguments of both parties, the court accepted the post-arrest bail petition of Farrukh Khokhar and ordered his release. It may be noted that Sadiqabad police had held Farrukh Khokhar in connection with murder case of Majid Satti after filing a case under section 302 of PPC on August 23, 2022.