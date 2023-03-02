Share:

KARACHI-The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has seized a huge cache of weapons in Paposh Karachi on Wednesday.

As per details, two suspects named Fahad Baloch and Zahid Baloch were also arrested in the raid, the CTD in-charge said.

The cache of weapons includes 17, 9mm pistols, one Kalashnikov, 17, 9mm big magazines, 17, 9mm small magazines, one thousand 9mm bullets and 500 Kalashnikov bullets recovered by CTD which were kept to use in a possible terrorist attack.

The CTD in-charge Chaudhary Safdar said that both these accused were arrested multiple times.

Earlier, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and police killed six ‘terrorists’ in a joint operation in the Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The CTD and police in a joint operation in Lakki Marwat’s Daddiwala area had met an encounter with the terrorists. The terrorists were planning to carry out an attack at police station Abbasa, the police said.

The killed terrorists were identified as Ziaullah, Safatullah aka “Drone”, Mohibullah and Kalimullah aka “Faqeero”. The terrorists were also involved in attacks on the police and security forces.