KARACHI-Two dacoits on Wednesday ‘snatched’ Rs59.4 million from a man in Karachi’s Bahadurabad, police said.

As per details, two robbers driving a car intercepted a man named Raheel at Shaheed-e-Millat Road, Bahadurabad, looted Rs59.4 million and fled away.

The case of the incident has been registered at the Bahadurabad police station. The FIR states that the complainant was carrying nearly Rs60 million in boxes in his car. He was intercepted at Shaheed-e-Milat Road near a superstore and was deprived of the cash.

Last month, two armed robbers looted Rs5 million in cash and gold from the Jewellery shop in Karachi’s Clifton area.

According to details, the incident took place in the neighbourhood of Zamzama Clifton, wherein two armed robbers looted Rs5 million cash and gold from a jewellery shop.

In a statement, the shop owner said armed robbers broke into the shop and looted cash, jewellery and other valuables at gunpoint.