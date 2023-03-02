Share:

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar lambasted on Thursday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying the latter was responsible for economic woes

.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Dar lashed out at the deposed premier, saying, “Only Imran Khan had dragged the country to the quagmire.” Continuing to berate Mr Khan, Mr Dar said, “Thanks be to Allah Almighty that the country got rid of Imran Khan.”

Claiming that the government was trying its all-out efforts to undo the incompetence of Mr Khan, Mr Dar vowed to announce good news for the masses soon in connection with the country’s economy.

Earlier today, Mr Dar said country’s negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are about to conclude and Staff Level Agreement with the fund is expected next week.

In a tweet, the finance minister said some Anti-Pakistan elements were spreading malicious rumours that Pakistan may default.

He said, these rumours were not only completely false but also belie the facts.

The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) foreign exchange reserves have been increasing and are almost US $ 1 billion higher than four weeks ago despite making all external due payments on time, he added.

The finance minister said, the foreign commercial banks have started extending facilities to Pakistan.