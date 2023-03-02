Share:

The Karachi Fish Harbour was first launched back in 2019 in light of the decision of the European Union to delist Pakistan from the list of countries allowed to export fish products due to failed inspections and deficiencies in the system. Three years later, the project still stands unfinished. The Sindh Assembly has made the move to revive it but with a hefty price tag of Rs.1.5 billion, an exorbitant cost that we have accumulated through multiple delays. Where this money is coming from and how the government will ensure that it does not go to waste are still questions yet to be answered.

More often than not, the government of Pakistan announces large-scale, state of the art projects that are aimed to facilitate the citizens and improve the way the economy functions. But these projects never see the light of the day. Most are forgotten about entirely while others remain stuck in the construction phase. Countless delays are caused by problems like the prolonged fund dispersals to contractors, protests, inefficient construction practices, political instability and a poor functioning economy that suddenly is left completely deprived. Not only does this rob the country of potential opportunities but it incurs a significant loss that only piles up, to the point that it is no longer feasible to continue with the project.

The decision to revive the Karachi Fish Harbour has been made but the provincial assembly still has to clear our concerns as to where the Rs.1.5 billion is coming from? Pakistan is currently a cash-strapped country and we barely have a few billion in our foreign reserves. How will this revival project be funded and will its features bring about a positive change in the fishing industry? Furthermore, the government must clear out the reasons for why this particular project was delayed and how it will ensure that we are able to overcome those barriers in the future as well.