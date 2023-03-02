Share:

ISLAMABAD - CPO/ DIG Operations Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari has stated that it is our prime responsibility to protect the lives and property of the people without any discrimination, a police public relations officer said on Wednesday. He said that CPO/ DIG Operations chaired a security meeting in which SSP Operations Malik Jameel Zafar, SSP CTD, SP Plan and Patrolling, Zonal DPOs, SDPOs and SHOs were also present. During the meeting CPO/ DIG Operations made it clear to personnel that any kind of negligence towards official duty will not be tolerated at all. While addressing the meeting, he stated that those who take the law into their hands will not be pardoned under any circumstances.

During the meeting, he issued instructions to the police officers and cleared them that any kind of negligence or misconduct during official duty will not be tolerated. He said that protection of the lives and property of the citizens is our utmost responsibility. He directed officers to take all sorts of necessary steps for the protection of government and private properties and to further tighten the security of federal capital and make checking more effective adding that the officer incharge should brief the officials to deal with any law and order situation and check all the duties by themselves, all the personnel deployed on duty should be equipped with full gadgets and kits.