ISLAMABAD-Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved a uniform procurement price of wheat crop 2022-23 at Rs3900 per 40kg and enhancement of surcharge to cover federal govt obligations towards power producers.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar presided over the meeting of the ECC. The ECC considered a summary tabled by Ministry of National Food Security and Research regarding procurement price of wheat crop 2022-23 and after detailed discussion approved a uniform procurement price of wheat crop 2022-23 at Rs 3900/40kg.

Ministry of Industries and Production submitted a summary on Ramzan Relief Package for Utility Stores Corporation- 2023. The ECC after discussion approved hybrid model of Ramzan Relief Package (Targeted and Un-targeted) consisting of 19 items for Utility Stores Corporation, budgeted of Rs5 billion. Ministry of Industries and Production presented a report on the logistic plan of PASSCO for in-land transportation of imported wheat 2022-23. The ECC considered and noted the report. The ECC considered a summary submitted by Ministry of Maritime Affairs and approved Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Board Resolution regarding waiving off all the charges of storage on the stuck-up containers/cargo help up at Karachi Port as a result of non-retirement of letter of credits and remittances of foreign exchange subject to condition that demurrages charges on each case beyond Rs. 5 million will be waived off after getting certification from SBP. The ECC further directed to submit a report on magnitude and amount of cleared consignments on monthly basis.

Ministry of Energy (Power Division) submitted a summary on uniform tariff for K-Electric at par with XWDICSOS (2nd quarter 2021-22). The ECC after discussion approved tariff rationalization for K-electric by way of adjustments on the consumption of July 2022 to September 2022 and to recover from consumers from March 2023 to May 2023 respectively.

The ECC considered another summary of Ministry of Energy (Power Division) on uniform tariff for K-Electric at par with XWDISCOS (1st quarter 2022-23) and allowed tariff rationalization by way of adjustments for K-electric on the consumption of Feb-23 to March-23 and to recover from consumers in March-2023 to April 2023respectively.

The ECC also cwwonsidered another summary of Ministry of Energy (Power Division ) and approved the proposal regarding enhancement of surcharge for financial year FY24 to cover federal government obligations towards power producers. Further, these surcharges for FY 24 will also be applied to K-Electric consumers to maintain uniform tariff across the country.

The ECC also approved following technical supplementary grants/supplementary grants:

i. Rs. 200 million in favour of Ministry of Housing and Works for execution of development schemes- road from Lalmosa to Noona Wali Bhago and Malwana with link infrastructure Tehsil Kharian.

ii. Rs. 429.436 million in favour of Ministry of Housing and Works for development schemes of district Kasur.

iii. Rs. 702.9 million in favour of Ministry of Housing and Works for execution of schemes in Punjab province under sustainable development goals achievement programme.

iv. Rs. 12 million in favour of Ministry of Interior for National progarmme for improvement of water courses Phase-II in ICT.

v. Rs. 20 million in favour of Ministry of Interior for National prgramme for enhancement command areas in Barani areas of ICT.

vi. Rs. 1112.04 million in favour of Ministry of Interior for project implementation letter of HQ FC(South) & HQ FC (North) KP funded.