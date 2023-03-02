Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President and former Federal Minister Syed Ali Haider Zaidi along with PTI Vice President Central Bilal Ghaffar and PTI spokesperson on Economy & Finance Muzzammil Aslam held a press conference on Wednesday at the PTI Sindh Secretariat in Karachi on the digital census, current political conditions of the country and other matters.

PTI Sindh President opened the press conference by congratulating the nation on the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) verdict to hold general elections in KPK and Punjab in 90 days as per Article 105 (3) of the constitution. He thanked the SCP for upholding the constitution and protecting democracy in Pakistan.

Mr. Zaidi announced that the Jail Bharo Tehreek was suspended given the SCP decision. Regarding the by-elections on National Assembly seats, the PTI Sindh President mentioned that the Sindh High Court has decided not to hear the petition of PTI Karachi MNAs to suspend the March 16th by-polls in Karachi even though the Lahore High Court, Islamabad High Court and Balochistan High Court has suspended the by-elections for their respective jurisdictions. PTI Karachi MNAs will file a request to resume hearings immediately so a decision could be made ahead of the March 16 by-polls.

The PTI President strongly condemned the ill-treatment of PTI leaders locked up in the jail during the Jail Bharo Tehreek, as they are political prisoners who voluntarily sought arrest. Thus, they are entitled to certain rights while incarcerated. Furthermore, he reminded the law enforcement personnel and civil servants of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s message that they must follow the law and not the government if it gives an unlawful order. Muzzammil Aslam continued the press conference by condemning the arrest of Lt. General (Rtd) Amjad Shoaib. On the economy, he pointed out that the economy has reached its lowest point in 75 years. Mr. Aslam explained the credit rating downgrade by Moody’s to Caa3 means that default is imminent and there is a low chance of recovery.

PTI spokesperson on Economy & Finance exposed the recent narrative of the Imported Government slating the IMF for changing the goalposts and making new demands as a hoax. The Imported Government has already followed IMF dictates of increasing indirect taxes, which are hurting the public and now supposedly defying the IMF to not burden the masses. Mr. Aslam stated that the Imported Government was unsuccessful in building a narrative that Imran Khan and PTI destroyed the economy and so, it’s trying to shift the blame to the IMF by painting the scenario back to 1998 when nuclear tests were conducted. This is just a feeble attempt by the Imported Government to hide its incompetence. Furthermore, he opined that it looks difficult for the Imported Government to complete the current IMF program.

PTI Vice President Central Bilal Ghaffar addressed the press conference by blasting the ineptitude of the Imported Government during the past 11 months in destroying the economy. When Ishaq Dar returned to Pakistan, the US dollar to Pak rupee exchange rate was PKR180 and now slipped to PKR262 but dollars are not even available at PKR290. He also blasted the PDM and MQM for bringing down former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government on the pretext of inflation. Mr. Ghaffar reminded them that at the time of the regime change, inflation was 12pc and now, it has shot up to 30pc. Furthermore, Mr. Ghaffar stated that the increase in taxes and imposition of GST according to IMF dictates will lead to higher inflation and unemployment. Both investor and business confidence has been eroded over the last 11 months by the Imported Government. Every major economic indicator like large-scale manufacturing growth, textile exports, foreign exchange reserves, remittances and auto sales is worsening. The PTI Vice President Central lamented that the economic situation is so bleak that even friendly countries will not give us money without a financial plan, as they have little to no trust in the present government, which is full of crooks. Besides auto plants shutting down, refineries are too. Recently, the Oil Companies Advisory Council has been begging the government for money to purchase crude oil and petroleum products.

Mr. Ghaffar concluded the press conference by mentioning that economic stability can only be achieved if there is political stability and demanded an immediate general election.