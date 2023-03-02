Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission yesterday once again drew attention of all Politi­cal Parties to submit applications for allotment of Election Symbol for Gen­eral Elections of Provincial Assemblies of Punjab & Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The commission, in compliance with Sec­tion-216 of the Elections Act, 2017, asked the political parties to submit applications for allotment of Election Symbol in person or through autho­rized representatives by the extended date of 8th March. The applications are required to be addressed to the Secre­tary, Election Commission of Pakistan in the Election Commission Secretar­iat, Constitution Avenue, G-5/2 Islam­abad on or before the 8th March, 2023. Applications received after due date or through post /e-mail / fax will not be entertained. The applications should accompany by an Affidavit under sec­tion 206 of the Elections Act, 2017