ISLAMABAD - The top electoral body, following the Supreme Court’s verdict to hold elec­tions in 90 days, swung into action to fulfil its responsibility no sooner than later. The ECP may decide to give a tentative date soon after Eid-ul-Fitr, sources in the ECP told The Nation.Though there is a precedent to hold elections in the month of Ramazan but the consensus is yet to be evolved to hold elections in both provinces after Eid-ul-Fitr. The commission, after the clear orders of the apex court, would now not take much time to write sepa­rate letters to the ministries concerned for availability of funds and security related matters. The Election Com­mission of Pakistan, sources said, also held a meeting to thoroughly discuss the matter related to conducting polls following the order of the Supreme Court. The commission discussed implementing the decision of the apex court of holding elections within 90 days, they said. Both the assemblies Punjab and KP were dissolved in Janu­ary but date of elections were not de­cided despite the all out attempts by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf