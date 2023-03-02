Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday said that in the case of wrong details, the Elec­tion Commission of Pa­kistan had to take no­tice within 120 days and no action was tak­en by the institution in the matter seeking for­mer prime minister Im­ran Khan’s disqualifi­cation as a lawmaker for ‘concealing’ his al­leged daughter Tyrian White in his nomina­tion forms.

Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq said this while head­ing a larger bench com­prising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Jus­tice Arbab Mohammad Tahir to hear a petition seeking disqualification of Chairman Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) for allegedly concealing his al­leged daughter in the nomination papers submitted to contest the 2018 general elections. In this ma­ter, petitioner Sajid Mahmood ap­proached the IHC claiming that al­though Imran made arrangements for Tyrian White’s upkeep abroad, he did not disclose it in nomination papers and affidavits filed by him for elections. During the hearing, Khan’s lawyer Salman Akram Raja said that the Election Commission of Pakistan had decided in this case two times. The court asked about the current situation if Imran Khan was not a member of the National Assembly. At this, the complainant’s lawyer and former judge Hamid Ali Shah replied that the PTI’s chief was still a member of parliament. The IHC bench stated that it was the pre­rogative of courts to decide about the qualification as the ECP could not give a decision in this regard. Justice Aamer added that under the Election Act, it was not compulso­ry to reveal the details of dependent children. The ECP’s lawyer said it was not compulsory to reveal the details of children, however, it was required to reveal the properties of dependent children. Then, indirect­ly, the details of the children were required, he said.