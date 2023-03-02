Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ejaz Durrani, a well-known film actor, director and producer, was remembered on the occasion of his 2nd death anniversary on Wednesday. Durrani made a name for himself in the Pakistani film industry and was mostly remembered for his portrayal of Ranjha in the film Heer Ranjha (1970). He was especially known for portraying Punjabi culture folk heroes in epic love stories such as Heer Ranjha and Mirza Jutt. The actor was born in the village Jalalpur Jattan, district Gujrat in 1935. His first film was Hameeda in 1956 but it was not until 1957 that he finally got a lead role in Bara Admi, directed by Humayun Mirza.