RAWAlPINDI - A man and his son were gunned down over an old enmity at Girja Road by their opponents in a deadly armed attack on a car they were traveling in to attend hearing of court of law, informed sources on Wednesday. However, the driver of the car remained unhurt. The incident took place within limits of Police Station dhamial. The deceased were identified as Mian Riasat and Khizar Riasat.

Heavy contingent of police, led by SP Saddar division Nabeel Khokhar and SHO PS dhamial SI Faizan Nadim, rushed to the crime scene, collected evidence, recorded statements of witnesses and shifted the bodies with help of Rescue 1122 to dHQ for autopsy. A murder case has been registered against the four accused including Rizwan, Sajid (both the suspected killers), Ilyas and Hassnain (abettors), they said.

According to sources, Nisar Hussain Bhatti, resident of Girja, lodged complaint with PS dhamial stating that his brother-in-law Mian Riasat, nephew Khizar Hayyat and relative Umer Qayyum were going to attend hearing of court in a car while he and Saqib were following them on a motorcycle when two persons namely Rizwan and Sajid intercepted them near Awan Town on Girja Road.

The duo took out pistols and started indiscriminate firing on car killing Mian Riasat and Khizar Riasat on the spot. After committing crime, the both killers managed to escape from the scene. He told police that the duo killed his brother-in-law and nephew on behest of Ilyas and Hassnain over an old enmity and asked police to register case against them. Police filed case and began investigation. Meanwhile, two dacoits had snatched motorcycle and cash from rescuer of Rescue 1122 in Rawat on gunpoint. Police filed case and began investigation.

The victim Munir Akhter Khan told police that a person had signalled him to stop at Main Bus Terminal in Rawat and introduced himself the cop of Punjab police. He added the stranger requested him to drop him to his house located behind the Police Training Centre. He said he drove the person to the address when he called another accomplice who pointed gun over his head and took away his motorcycle and cash. Police lodged FIR against two dacoits and launched manhunt to trace them out.

In yet another development, Naseerabad police have arrested four more suspects involved in injuring three employees of FWO at Motorway Toll Plaza and filed case against them. SSP Operation Amir Niazi while addressing a presser here disclosed that a total of 10 accused were held by police so far on charges of injuring FWO employees by resorting firing. He said weapons were also recovered from the possession of accused while further investigation was underway.