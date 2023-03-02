Share:

SARGODHA - Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office Khur­sheed Ahmed Khan Marwat said that 87 Point of Sales (PoS) were installed to collect more taxes from defaulters across the Sargodha division.

He further said that collective efforts were need­ed for creating understanding about Point of Sale system. While talking to media at his office here on Wednesday, the chief commissioner said that after integration, traders and shopkeepers would be able to obtain refunds automatically and they would not be subjected to audits.

“PoS, which is currently for business falling under Tier-I, will gradually be installed all over the coun­try with a view to save the economy from tax eva­sion,” he added. He explained that any shopkeeper who came under the purview of seven conditions defined for Tier-I would fulfil the POS condition.

Shopkeepers must come out of fear as they would be fully protected in case of any illegal action. Our doors would always remain open for them and they visit his office anytime for assistance with­out seeking appointment, he assured. He advised shopkeepers to submit written complaints in case they were being victimised, ill-treated or black­mailed by any officer of his department.