FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Development Author­ity (FDA) has sealed premises of five illegal colonies on Sammundri Road. The FDA spokesperson said here on Wednesday that the FDA officers checked status of various housing schemes and found five colonies illegal as these were de­veloped without complete code requirements. Therefore, the FDA Enforcement Team headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya sealed the premises of these illegal colonies and warned the general public regarding purchasing plots in these housing schemes, includ­ing Din Paradise, Allied Housing, Alfa Housing, Din Paradise Phase-II and Din Paradise VIP Block situat­ed on Sammundri Road, he added.