LAHORE - Governor Punjab Muham­mad Balighur Rehman has stressed the need of pro­moting research on renew­able energy resources at the universities. Chairing a meeting regarding consor­tium on Energy Sector at the Governor’s House here on Wednesday, he said the universities should con­tribute in policy making through research on re­newable sources of energy such as solar energy, wind power and electricity gen­eration from waste. The consortium is to formulate recommendations for the government and concerned departments in the light of research in universities to solve energy problems. Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Dr. Shahid Munir and vice chancellors of various uni­versities were present in the meeting. Punjab Gov­ernor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said working on good projects to install small power plants is need of the hour to solve energy crisis. The Governor Punjab also directed the vice chan­cellors to involve students in designing public aware­ness campaigns regarding energy conservation.