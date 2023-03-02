Share:

Much has been written about unlocking critical funding from the IMF, which has become dire for economic stabilization at this stage. The latest situation has seen a shifting of conditions and subsequent delay in release. The time for a debate on whether we need the loan and the mistakes made around it in response is gone now and should be worked on in the future. At this stage, not securing the deal will bring us very close to default.

The reasons behind the delay, although important to correct and think about, can only be addressed long-term. These include Islamabad’s gap in diplomatic efforts and the credibility issue that cannot be remedied at this stage. For now, commit to IMF conditions so that economic stability is achieved.

The necessity of the deal is reiterated by the fact that the PKR plunged by Rs 4.6 in the interbank market on the news of the delay. This is a depreciation of 1.76 percent in one day. This, added to the drop in shares at the Pakistan Stock Exchange, is clearly attributed to the delayed deal and impending hike in policy rate. February saw a calmer market in anticipation of the deal and just news of the delay has dented this.

At this point, things are working in a panic and the longer they remain hidden, the markets will operate in the same manner. It is time that we bring IMF conditions out in the open and commit to them publicly so there is no going back. It is urgent to unlock this $1.2 bn deal because it governs international credit ratings and funding from friendly countries as well as multilateral deals as well. Not to mention, a sovereign default indicates a future Pakistan cannot cope with. At this stage, lives and livelihoods are already struggling and the cost of living has skyrocketed. Insiders are right in worrying about the situation, but it must be clear: there can be no backtracking now.