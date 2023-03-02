ISLAMABAD   -    Minister for Informa­tion and Broadcast­ing Marriyum Aurang­zeb Wednesday said the comic show - ‘Jail Bharo’ (court arrest)campaign - of Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, had proved to be a complete fi­asco. The movement would, in fact, start with Imran Khan being jailed for the crimes he had committed while in government, she said in a post on her Twitter handle, tagging a tweet of the PTI chief announcing to end his party’s court arrest drive. She recalled that (as prime minis­ter) it was Imran Khan’s responsi­bility to safeguard the Constitution, but he forced the president, and the National Assembly speaker and dep­uty speaker to violate the Constitu­tion on the pretext of a ‘foreign con­spiracy’, which was a total lie. “It will be a mockery of the Constitution and law if ‘the foreign agent, Tosha Khana thief and violator of the Constitution, were not brought to justice,” she said

