LAHORE - Inam Qadir won the men’s single title in 7th Quaid-eAzam Cup Tennis Tournament beating Rayyan Khan 7-6, 7-5 while former Davis Cupper Inam-ul-Haq beat Asad Khan 6-3, 6-3 to win the seniors 40+ singles title. Former Davis Cup captain Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) was chief guest and gave away prizes to the winners and runners-up. After the final, the chief guest said: “We shall support Inam to hold such tournaments especially Shuhadas tournaments.”

Director Tournament Inam-ul-Haq thanked the chief guest for sparing time for prize distribution ceremony and also thanked PLTA Chairman Iftikhar Ahmad Rao for the support for these events in shape of shields, trophies, medals and balls.