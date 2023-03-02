Share:

ISLAMABAD - A lower court on Wednesday issued written orders regarding the non-bail­able arrest warrants against PTI chairman Imran Khan in Toshakhana case. District and Sessions Judge Zaf­ar Iqbal issued the detailed order re­garding the matter.

The court in its order stated that Im­ran Khan was deciding his appearanc­es as per his ‘priorities’. The court or­der stated that the Toshakhana case was not the priority of the PTI chief. The court in its written order in­structed the Islamabad police to pro­duce Imran Khan on March 7 after ar­resting the accused.

The order noted that Imran Khan had been absent repeatedly from the hear­ing and he couldn’t appear even in the last hearing during the court’s time.

The order added that Imran Khan had said in his application that he couldn’t appear before this court due to his at­tendance in the Judicial Complex before the banking court.

The order said that Imran Khan was just a few minute drive away from the district Kachehri court, F8, adding that his application for exemption was not acceptable.

It may be mentioned that the district election commissioner Islamabad had filed the said case seeking criminal pro­ceedings against Imran Khan for hiding the details of foreign gifts he received as the former prime minister and alleged undervaluation of the gift items before selling them at exorbitant rates.