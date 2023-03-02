Share:

LAHORE- Kinnaird Centre for Learning and Cultural Development (KCLCD), Kinnaird College for Women (KCW) Pakistan, and Rennes School of Business (RSB) France have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on various initiatives, including youth and student exchange programs, developing academic and bilateral relations, and research and innovation for academic excellence. The signing ceremony took place in Lahore. The collaboration between KCLCD and RSB is aimed at promoting research and innovation, faculty and youth exchange programs to develop people-to-people context relationships between France and Pakistan. This collaboration will facilitate the exchange of students and young professionals between Pakistan and France, providing opportunities for them to experience a different culture, learn new skills, and broaden their horizons. It will also offer joint research and innovation projects between the two institutions, enabling them to work together to tackle global challenges and create new knowledge. Both organizations thanked the Embassy of France in Islamabad for providing opportunities to connect and collaborate. This collaboration is expected to have a significant impact on the academic and cultural relations between France and Pakistan, providing students and young professionals with a platform to enhance their skills and knowledge.