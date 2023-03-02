Share:

Peshawar - Dr Parveen Khan, the wife of Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan, emphasised the importance of collective efforts to make the country clean and green, saying that our combined efforts would make people’s lives healthier while also making our existing environment more environmentally friendly.

On Wednesday, she was the Chief Guest at the “Da Sparlee Rangoona” ceremony, which was organised by Bloom Pakistan in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture & Tourism Authority (KPCTA) here at Peshawar Service Club.

The exhibition’s colourful birds, bouquets, and many other attractive artwork masterpieces piqued the interest of participants. The female artists made the plants’ flowers, leaves, and twigs more beautiful than ever before.

She went on to say that the flowers send a message of love and peace. She stressed the need to end differences and promote unity among all segments of society with the colours of love and brotherhood as per the teachings of Islam.

Dr Parveen stated that the other Bloom Pakistan chapters were recognised by the people of Pakistan for their environmental initiatives. She stated that it was everyone’s responsibility to protect and preserve heritage in its original form.

Dr Parveen stated that the presence of flowers and beautiful plants not only enhances human spiritual happiness but also plays a role in temperature maintenance, adding that Pakistan has an abundance of natural beauty, flowers and plants of various types in every region, which not only enhances the beauty of this region but also plays an important role in the economy.

Later, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Authority (KPCTA) and the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums collaborated to organise an excursion trip to the Takht-Bhai archaeological site for fifty-plus females from Bloom Pakistan to educate them about the province’s rich culture and famous historical sites.