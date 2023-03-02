Share:

Peshawar - According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Inspector General Akhtar Hayat Khan, Pakistan-China relations are higher than mountains and deeper than the ocean, and both countries have supported each other in every difficult time. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police will provide all possible security to the Chinese throughout the province.

He expressed these opinions during a visit to China Window, a Chinese cultural centre in Peshawar. The Provincial Police Chief was briefed on China Window’s security. He went to various Chinese culture galleries and expressed a strong interest in them.

Speaking to the media, IG Police Akhtar Hayat Khan stated that the CPEC is a project for Pakistan’s development and prosperity and that the ongoing projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will provide employment and strengthen the economy.

In this regard, the IG stated that he specifically visited Rashkai Special Economic Zone, while the relevant regional police officers across the province have reviewed the issues related to the security of the Chinese workers in the various projects and are taking all possible precautions.

According to Akhtar Hayat Khan, given the popularity of digital media and the importance of the Chinese language, youth should be encouraged to take advantage of this most important medium and learn the Chinese language. It is commendable that training was organised in the China Window by the National Commission for Technical and Vocational Training NAVTTC and UNHCR, which will yield very important results in the future.

The establishment of the Chinese Cultural and Information Centre in Peshawar, with the support of the Chinese Embassy, was described as a centre of excellence by the IG Police. He praised the large number of people who have visited this cutting-edge facility to learn about the culture of their brotherly neighbouring country, China. Previously, the IG Police distributed certificates to participants in China Window’s Digital Media and Chinese language course.