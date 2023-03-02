Share:

HYDERABAD-Provincial Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Engineer Abdul Bari Pitafi on Wednesday said the livestock sector in the country had not adopted the modern requirements, while this sector was important and by strengthening it the country can be economically stabilized. He said this while speaking as a special guest at a one-day seminar organized by the Department of Animal Husbandry on preventing the slaughter of newborn livestock and increasing meat production. He said Pakistan was an agricultural country and the livestock sector was also related to agriculture, so it was important to increase the production of meat to promote the national economy.

A three-year plan has been prepared for the breeding of cattle calves, which will be implemented in 12 districts of Sindh in the first phase with the support of the Department of Animal Husbandry, Government of Sindh, the minister said.

He said people all over the world save their cows and other livestock and for this purpose, they avoid slaughtering the calves.

He said if we have to export meat, policies will have to be made for this purpose, adding that in the past, the federal government did not give us funds and we were not included in the scheme, so we had left behind. He said that after PTI’s neglect, we made our own schemes while the livestock suffered a lot due to the floods.

The Sindh government had decided to organize awareness seminars in all districts and those who follow the schemes and protect the calves will be given money so that they can breed them, he added. He said the dairy farms slaughter calves and give excuses for milk while buffaloes are given so many injections due to which they were unable to reproduce calves. On this occasion, Director Animal Husbandry Sindh Hizbullah Bhutto said that effective measures need to be taken to breed and save rare animals. The epidemic diseases are not being reported due to which it has been decided to organize seminars in this regard to inform the cattle owners about these diseases, he added. The seminar was also addressed by veterinary experts and they also presented suggestions for saving the calves.