Share:

A district and sessions court in Islamabad has acquitted Lt. General (retired) Amjad Shoaib in a case pertaining to inciting the public against state institutions.

As per details, the court ordered to immediately release Lt. General (retired) Amjad Shoaib from the case.

Earlier, the district and Sessions court remanded Lt. General (retired) Amjad Shoaib into police custody for three days.

Shoaib’s lawyer in his arguments before the court had said his client is a patriotic citizen who fought the wars of 1965 and 1971. He also pleaded with the court to quash FIR against his client, which was opposed by the prosecutor.

It is pertinent to mention here that lieutenant General (retired) Amjad Shoaib was arrested by the Islamabad police on charges of inciting the public against national institutions on early Monday morning.

Sources had said that a First Information Report (FIR) was filed last evening against the former army officer at the Ramna police station following his television interview, under sections 153A and 505 of the Pakistan Penal Code.