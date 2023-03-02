Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), in collaboration with the Water and Sani­tation Agency (WASA), re­moved over 2000 tons of solid waste from Shanghai drain here. According to a spokesperson, the LWMC deployed additional work­force and staff including 25 sanitary workers, four dumpers and excavator near Shanghai Road for conducting the operation. The special operation was launched on Feb 11, 2023, and it continued till prop­er cleaning of the drain. Spokesperson said 70-75 tons of solid waste was re­moved on daily basis from the drain.