ISLAMABAD - Owing to pressure from International Monetary Fund, the federal gov­ernment has terminat­ed electricity subsidies worth Rs 65 billion to industrial and agricul­ture sectors jacking up the electricity price by Rs 12.13/unit and Rs 3.60/unit respectively for both the sectors.

The government of Pakistan is pro­viding relief to the electricity con­sumers in the form of different sub­sidy schemes. Under the proposed action plan to deal with the subsi­dy issue, it has been decided to re­vise the base case assumption of al­location Rs355 billion subsidy for FY 2023. It has been decided that the Ze­ro-Rated Industry (ZRI) and Kissan Subsidy Packages will be discontin­ued from 1st March 2023. It has also been decided under IMF pressure, that from 1st March, the government will discontinue the subsidy of Rs 65 billion for export (Zero Rated Indus­try) and agriculture sectors. The de­cision to discontinue the subsidy will have an impact of Rs51 billion on the export oriented industries and Rs14 billion on agriculture sector under the Kissan package, the source main­tained. It is worth to mention here that the incumbent government had approved Kissan Package for private agriculture consumers across Paki­stan allowing a relief of Rs3.60 per unit to farmers in their current base rate of Rs16.80 per unit.