Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Works Department (PWD), Ministry of Housing and Works has upgraded and renovated as many as 2,093 houses and flats in various sectors of Islamabad, during the last five years.

“The PWD has carried out EM works of as many as 1,114 flats and houses, while civil work is executed on around 979 of different categories,” an official in the ministry told APP. The official said the ministry owned as many as 5,253 houses and flats of categories-I to categories-V located in various sectors in the federal capital. To a question, he said the Capital Development Authority (CDA) was responsible for the maintenance and renovation of Pak Secretariat, Islamabad, therefore, no fund had been spent on ministry’s renovation.