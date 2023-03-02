Share:

RAWALPINDI-To facilitate the cricket fans of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), National Logistics Cell (NLC) has completed work on three lanes of the Kalma Chowk underpass and partially opened for traffic.

The project completion date is June 2023. However, on the direction of provincial government, NLC ensured 24/7 work to facilitate the movement of cricket fans during the mega event. The fast-track work resulted in completion of three out of five lanes of the project in record time of two months.

In view of the work in progress on remaining part of the project, NLC has appealed to the commuters to strictly follow traffic rules and observe speed limit to avoid any untoward incident.