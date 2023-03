Share:

QUETTA - Laptops and gold medals were distributed among the students of National University of Modern Lan­guages (NUML) Islamabad Regional Campus Quetta, on Wednesday. Rector NUML Islamabad, Major General Muhammad Jafar, Hilal Imti­az (Military) was the special guest of the ceremony. He distributed laptops among 12 position holders, while gold medals were distrib­uted among 5 students.