QUETTA - On the special instructions of Balochistan Health Secretary Saleh Mohammad Nasir, the newly established operation theater, in Ear Nose Throat (ENT) Unit-1 of Civil Hospital Quetta (CHQ), started func­tioning on Wednesday. Accord­ing to a health spokesperson, seven successful surgeries were performed on Wednesday under the leadership of Profes­sor Muhammad Siddiq Baloch, the Head of Department of Dis­eases and ENT.

The administration of Civil Hospital Quetta has provided the required medical staff and other facilities for the ENT ward. The spokesperson said that providing quality health facilities was the provincial government’s top priority, and “we all have to work with the spirit of serving humanity by making better use of the avail­able resources”.