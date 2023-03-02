Share:

KARACHI - Pak-Qatar Family Takaful has partnered with Takaful Bazaar as this partnership aims to promote and offer Shariah compliant products as well as to smooth the customer handling journey via technology enablement. The partnership with Takaful Bazaar will enable Pak-Qatar Family Takaful to expand its range of Shariah-compliant products and reach a wider audience. Takaful Bazaar is a digital platform that provides customers with access to a variety of Takaful products and services from multiple providers. By partnering with Takaful Bazaar, Pak-Qatar Family Takaful can leverage its technology and reach customers who may not have been aware of its offerings previously. Furthermore, the use of technology will enable Pak-Qatar Family Takaful to streamline its customer handling journey, making it easier and more convenient for customers to access its products and services. This includes features such as online applications, real-time customer support, and digital claims processing. The agreement signing took place between Azeem Pirani, CEO – Pak-Qatar Family Takaful and Mustafa Rehman and Hassan R. Muhammadi, Co-founders – Takaful Bazaar in presence of Zeeshan Haider, Head of Alternate Distribution and BancaTakaful – Pak-Qatar Family Takaful.