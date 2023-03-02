Share:

KARACHI-In continuation of relief assistance to the quake-affected people of Turkiye and Syria, Pakistan dispatched the first shipment through Naval Ship NASR from Karachi Port Trust on Wednesday. Minister for Maritime Affairs Faisal Subzwari, Turkish Consul General Jamal Sangu and Commander Pakistan Fleet Rear Admiral Faisal Abbasi were present.

This consignment sent by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) contains large family-sized winterized tents and blankets as per the current need of quake affectees in Türkiye whereas generators, dry rations, medicines and clothing for the victims in Syria. The ship carrying 1000 tonnes of assistance goods for the two countries would reach the destination within 14 days. On February 26, a 21-truck convoy carrying 275-ton relief assistance goods from Pakistan arrived at Malatya in Turkiye, one of the worst hit cities by the earthquake.

The truck convoy carrying mainly winterized tents, blankets and other essential relief goods departed from Pakistan on February 11 and reached Turkiye via Iran, the state news agency reported. The convoy was received by Deputy Mayor Malatya Hakan Ezgi, Ambassador Fazli Corman of Turkish MOFA, Pakistan Embassy Deputy Ambassador, Abbas Sarwar Qureshi, Commander Mehmet Bhaktiyar and officials from AFAD and local administration.