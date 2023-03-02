Share:

ISLAMABAD - In an effort towards enhancing the country’s ability to cope with the impact of climate change, particularly in vulnerable communities and sectors such as health, agriculture, and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), the German Cooperation, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC), have launched the Strengthening Climate Adaptation and Resilience Project in Pakistan

The Strengthening Climate Adaptation and Resilience (SAR) Project in Pakistan prioritises gender-inclusive and socially inclusive approaches to ensure that the project’s benefits are equitably distributed among different communities, including women, youth, and other marginalised groups.

The project is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and is implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH.

During the launch, Syed Mujtaba Hussain, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC), appreciated the support of the German government and highlighted that the SAR project will play an important role in bringing together all stakeholders from the federal and provincial level. He urged all stakeholders to work together to ensure the project’s success and underlined the importance of sustainable development for Pakistan’s future.

He said that the SAR project will support us in identifying Pakistan’s climate change vulnerability and enable us to address the impacts of climate change. SAR will also support us to take on board the insurance industry through the Global Risk Modelling Alliance (GRMA).

Dr Sebastian Paust, Head of Development Cooperation, German Embassy, Pakistan said, “Pakistan’s Nationally Determined Contributions outline a number of priority areas, such as strengthening early warning systems for extreme weather events, developing climate-resilient infrastructure, and improving water management and irrigation practices. Germany will support these strategic priorities towards achievement of Pakistan’s NDCs through the SAR project.”

Participants discussed the critical role of climate adaptation and resilience in alleviation of the impacts of climate change on vulnerable communities, ecosystems, and infrastructure. The speakers emphasised that the project’s success depends on collaboration and partnerships between various stakeholders, including the government, civil society, and private sector.

The launch ceremony brought together representatives from various government agencies, non-governmental organisations, civil society, and the private sector to emphasise the importance of climate change adaptation and resilience-building.