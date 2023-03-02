Share:

After holding the post of Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan since 2020, Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq resigned from office.

While Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to whom the ambassador reported directly, has accepted his resignation, the notification has not been made public and the former ambassador took to Twitter to announce his resignation.

The special representatives, mostly retired ambassadors, no longer report directly to the Foreign Office.

“After serving close to three years as Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, I have requested the government that the time has come for me to move on and focus on my personal pursuits, family, books and agriculture and environment,” he tweeted.

“I am grateful to the prime minister and stakeholders for their wholehearted support to me as Special Representative for Afghanistan. I deeply appreciate the hard work of many of my colleagues who spent long hours to make the Pakistan-Afghanistan relationship work,” Sadiq added.

Sadiq was in the delegation that Defence Minister Khawaja Asif led to Kabul for a day-long trip late last month. This will be considered his last assignment.

According to the publication, the envoy was seen as a serious and hardworking diplomat seeking an improvement in bilateral relations with Afghanistan. When he had been named the special representative, he was greatly welcomed by Kabul, one of the few Pakistani diplomats held in high esteem by the war-torn country.

He had made good contacts in Afghanistan when he served as ambassador there in 2008, contacts that served him well when he returned. He had on his return from Kabul also served as secretary National Security Division.

Officials said that Sadiq requested Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif multiple times and requested to be relieved.

Sadiq himself now wants time for himself and will be concentrating on his land in Cholistan where he is working to cover large areas into forests and also spend time on his orchards and plant nurseries in the Attock region. It is expected that he will write a book about his experiences as a diplomat.