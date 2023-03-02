Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday appreciated the hu­manitarian services of Pakistan’s search and rescue teams sent to support and as­sist the earthquake-affected brotherly people of Turkiye and Syria.

Addressing a ceremony to honour Paki­stan’s search and rescue teams, the prime minister said they had gathered to praise them as they had worked tirelessly in Tur­kiye and Syria, and rendered commend­able services. The 220 million people of Pakistan prayed for their success and ap­preciated the humanitarian services.

He said, “With hard work, dedication, and professional manner, our teams per­formed the rescue work and saved doz­ens of people trapped under the rubble. With your benevolent and caring efforts, you have carved a place in the hearts of the people of Turkiye. They will remem­ber your services forever.”

The prime minister recollected that during his visit to the quake-hit region of Turkiye, he met the teams working there.

“On behalf of myself and on behalf of the government, I want to thank and ap­preciate you because you have strength­ened the brotherly and fraternal ties with these two countries, and infused vigour and affection in these relations with your meritorious services,” he added.

The prime minister observed that the people of Turkiye were looking towards them not because they had a dearth of resources but due to the deep-seated hu­manitarian and religious bonds spanning over centuries.

The relationship dated back to centu­ries and cemented further with the Khila­fat Movement, he added.

The prime minister said the members of the rescue teams were the ‘heroes of the entire nation’.

He opined that philanthropists, members of the NGOs (non-govern­mental organisations) and charity or­ganizations, and the people of Paki­stan had shown generosity for the quake-affected people of Turkiye and Syria with huge contributions. The prime minister also commended the NDMA for its main role in the dispatch of relief assistance and goods, besides appreciating the contributions of Pa­kistan International Airlines and Pa­kistan Air Force. He mentioned that Pakistan had dispatched tons of relief assistance and the most needed items, including tents, blankets, food, etc. An order for manufacturing 50,000 win­terized tents was also placed which would be sent soon.

He said the Federal Cabinet members, parliamentarians, and government offi­cials had also committed their salaries for the relief fund.

The prime minister also distributed cer­tificates of appreciation among the mem­bers of the rescue teams. The federal min­isters were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, National Disaster Manage­ment Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik lauded the ef­forts of the teams which worked in the adverse weather conditions and res­cued precious lives.

He said the people of Turkiye ex­pressed their gratitude to the prime min­ister and the people of Pakistan for their generous assistance.