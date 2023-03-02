Share:

ISlAMABAD - Police have launched a manhunt to arrest the leaders and supporters of PTI, including former premier Imran Khan, who were booked for storming into judicial complex with weapons, smashing the gates, hurling threats and scuffling with cops and damaging property, informed sources on Wednesday.

Several police teams have been formed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan under supervision of DIG Operations and SSP Operations tasking them to nab the fleeing accused numbering 271 against whom case was registered with Police Station Ramna under sections 427/ 506ii/ 353/ 186/ 149/ 148/ 440 of PPC and 7 (Anti-Terrorism Act), they said. Of 271, those nominated in the FIR by the Station House Officer (SHO) PS Ramna has been identified as PTI Chief Imran Khan, Raja Khuram Nawaz, Murad Saeed, Ali Nawaz Awan, Jamshed Mughal, Hassan Niazi (nephew of premier Imran Khan), Ahmed Khan Niazi, Abdul Qadoos Khan Swati, Amir Mehmood Kiani, Farrukh Habib, Dr Shehzad Wasim, former law Minister Punjab Raja Muhammad Basharat, Tahir Sadiq, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Mian Aslam, CSO to PTI Chief Col (R) Asim, Chaudhry Mudassir Riaz, Umer Sultan, Ghulam Sarwar Khan (former federal minister on Aviation) and Hammad Azhar, sources said.

They added police are carrying out raids on all the possible hideouts of the accused in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad adding that most of the accused reportedly had obtained pre-arrest bail from court of law. According to contents of FIR, SI/ SHO PS Ramna Rashid Ahmed stated that he was performing security duty as per plan upon appearance of former prime minister Imran Khan in the judicial complex when a violent mob, led by Imran Khan, stormed into the premises of courts by chanting slogans and having stones, sticks, PTI flags and weapons into hands and strayed interference into police matters.

He added AC Potohar had warned the mob through mega phone not to take law into hands but nobody listened to him and the PTI workers and leaders not only scuffled with cops, hurled threats of dire consequences at them, broken gates and CCTV cameras with sticks and stones besides damaging other property. The act of mob terrorised the litigants and other public present in the court premises, the applicant said. He appealed for registration of case against the accused and demanded their arrest. Police booked 271 accused of PTI including former PM Imran Khan along with 20 of his close aides (MPs) and began investigation.