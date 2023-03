Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Railways teams caught 2013 ticket dodgers traveling by different trains and collected Rs 2,756,390 as fine from themdur­ing the month of February. PR sources said on Wednesday that Divisional Com­mercial Officer Rubab Malik monitored the raids on the direction of PR Lahore Division Superintendent M Hanif Gull. During different raids, cleanliness of trains, dining cars and food standard besides crockery were also reviewed.