ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday administered oath of the office to Fauzia Viqar as Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment at Workplace.

The oath-taking ceremony, held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, was attended by senior government officials.

The President on Tuesday made the new appointment after completion of the tenure of former Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment at Workplace Kashmala Tariq.

The appointment has been made in accordance with Sections 3 and 21 of the Federal Ombudsman Institutional Reforms of 2013.

The ceremony was attended by senior government officials as well as family members of Fauzia Viqar.