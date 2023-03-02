Share:

KARACHI - The Procurement Committee Hydrants Cell has completed the first important phase of technical bids for the auction of 6 government hydrants of the Water Board with all rules and regulations and transparency, 11 companies participated for 6 government hydrants of Water Board, In which 8 companies succeeded while three companies failed, In this context, Incharge Hydrants Cell Water Board Elahi Bakhsh Bhutto, giving more details, said that on Thursday, January 26, 2023, 6 government hydrants of the Water Board in the first phase of the auction were fixed by the owners of 43 different interested companies during the technical bids Documents were submitted in time, The Procurement Committee Hydrants Cell Water Board worked day and night and completed the process in a short period of time with all the rules and regulations and transparency, among the successful companies in the first phase of technical bids are Messers Ghulam Nabi, Muhammad Ali Water Tankers Services, H2O Enterprise, Qasim Brothers, Shah Muhammad JV Shah Builders, MS Tariq & Brothers, Qazi & JV Belazon International and Samad Enterprise JV Ahmed Water, While the three failed companies include Shah Rukh Engineers and Contactors, Sardar Muhammad Ashraf D. Baloch and SSS Corporation, He said that the second last phase of auction of 6 government hydrants of Water Board will be held on 10 March 2023 at Office Hydrants Cell Water Board Karsaz, Final bids will be taken from the successful companies in the second stage, and after that 6 out of 8 successful companies will be announced, He further said that the companies that succeeded in the bids have been given a score sheet while the reasons for failure have also been provided to the companies that failed, On this occasion, CEO KW&SB Engineer Syed Sallahuddin Ahmed said that providing clean & healthy water to the citizens is one of our top priorities, Therefore, despite its limited resources, more effective and good measures are being taken by the KW&SB to provide better facilities to the citizens, So that the citizens do not have to face any problem,