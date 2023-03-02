Share:

ISLAMABAD -The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) lost 97.60 percent on Wednesday, a slight negative change of 0.24 per cent, closing at 40,412.77 points against 40,510.37 points the previous day. A total of 167,399,748 shares were traded during the day as compared to 126,319,112 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.9.282 billion against Rs.5.648 billion on the last trading day. As many as 320 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 110 of them recorded gains and 178 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 32 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 20,211,767 shares at Rs.1.31 per share; Hub Power Co. with 7,963,118 shares at Rs.70.48 per share, and Maple Leaf with 7,500,828 shares at Rs.24.22 per share. Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.498.00 per share price, closing at Rs.22,998.00, whereas the runner-up was Nestle Pakistan with an Rs.224.00 rise in its per share price to Rs.2,464.00.

Premium Tex witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.42.82 per share closing at Rs.528.18; followed by Sanofi-Aventis with Rs.39.00 decline to close at Rs.681.00.