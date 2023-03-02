Share:

RAWAlPINDI - The Rawalpindi police have registered cases against owners and administration of six illegal housing societies on the request of the Rawalpindi development Authority (RdA) Scheme Inspector, said a spokesman on Wednesday.

According to him, RdA’s Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate, on the directions of the director General Muhammad Saif Anwar Jala, has lodged First Information Reports (FIRs) against six illegal housing schemes namely Atlantic City Housing Scheme and High Capital City Housing Scheme at Chak Beli Khan road Rawalpindi, Century Town Housing Scheme at GT Road Rawalpindi, Shaheen Gardon Mouza Thakt Pari Rawat, Shaheen Gardon at Mandra Gujar Khan and Capital Valley situated at Mouza Katarian and Thallian Rawalpindi, RdA spokesperson said.

He said the MP&TE Directorate RDA is taking legal action against the illegal advertisements/ marketing of illegal housing schemes. The authority has registered FIRs and issued notices to the sponsors of the illegal six housing schemes. He said RdA has warned all and sundry that without getting the requisite NOC from RdA for launching of the housing schemes, apartment projects, commercial buildings, etc. within the controlled area of RdA, all sorts of advertisement, marketing and development of such projects through advertisement agencies, private limited companies, civil proprietorships, etc. is illegal.

Therefore, RdA advises general public in their own interest that they should not make any investment in illegal housing schemes. Moreover, the sponsors are also warned immediately to stop the marketing of their unapproved/ illegal housing scheme and should contact RdA for getting NOC/ approval of the scheme as per law, otherwise, strict legal action will be taken against them. He said RdA has sent letters with request/ information to The Governor State Bank of Pakistan, The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Islamabad, Cyber Crime Islamabad, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation Islamabad, SNGPl Islamabad, The district Collector Rawalpindi, district Council Rawalpindi, PEMRA Islamabad and Commissioner Islamabad about illegal advertisements of private housing schemes on social media, WhatsApp, YouTube and other apps of internet facility. He said some owners/ developers wrongly spoke bluntly that they got NOC from the RDA.

This can be verified from the video clips floated by them on YouTube. The director General RdA has directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal/ unauthorized housing schemes, constructions and commercial activities, booking offices and encroachments without any fear and favour, he added.